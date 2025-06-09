Sam Hoskins went for an operation at the end of last seasonSam Hoskins went for an operation at the end of last season
Sam Hoskins went for an operation at the end of last season

The current injury state of every Cobblers player under contract ahead of pre-season

By James Heneghan
Published 9th Jun 2025, 08:55 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 08:55 BST
A number of Cobblers players ended last season in the treatment room and some of those will not be fit for pre-season, which starts later this month.

Here’s the situation with every player currently under contract, including the three new additions...

Suffered an ACL injury in February and isn't due back until early 2026, though his return date will vary depending on how his recovery goes

1. Liam Shaw

Suffered an ACL injury in February and isn't due back until early 2026, though his return date will vary depending on how his recovery goes Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Enjoyed a less injury-prone season in 2024/25 after tweaking his fitness regime last summer, playing 30 games compared to 20 the year before. Likely to face tougher competition next season so will need to maintain his fitness

2. Lee Burge

Enjoyed a less injury-prone season in 2024/25 after tweaking his fitness regime last summer, playing 30 games compared to 20 the year before. Likely to face tougher competition next season so will need to maintain his fitness Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Missed chunks of last season for a range of injuries, from broken facial and rib bones to knee issues. Absent for the final four games after tearing his thigh and went for an operation. Nolan said he was 'hopeful' that Eaves would be back for the start of pre-season

3. Tom Eaves

Missed chunks of last season for a range of injuries, from broken facial and rib bones to knee issues. Absent for the final four games after tearing his thigh and went for an operation. Nolan said he was 'hopeful' that Eaves would be back for the start of pre-season Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
One of few players who had a largely injury-free season. Missed a couple of weeks in January but racked up 43 appearances in all competitions and will want more of the same next season with a similar goal output

4. Cameron McGeehan

One of few players who had a largely injury-free season. Missed a couple of weeks in January but racked up 43 appearances in all competitions and will want more of the same next season with a similar goal output Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Cobblers
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice