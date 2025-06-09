The current injury state of every Cobblers player under contract ahead of pre-season

Here’s the situation with every player currently under contract, including the three new additions...
1. Liam Shaw
Suffered an ACL injury in February and isn't due back until early 2026, though his return date will vary depending on how his recovery goes Photo: Pete Norton
2. Lee Burge
Enjoyed a less injury-prone season in 2024/25 after tweaking his fitness regime last summer, playing 30 games compared to 20 the year before. Likely to face tougher competition next season so will need to maintain his fitness Photo: Pete Norton
3. Tom Eaves
Missed chunks of last season for a range of injuries, from broken facial and rib bones to knee issues. Absent for the final four games after tearing his thigh and went for an operation. Nolan said he was 'hopeful' that Eaves would be back for the start of pre-season Photo: Pete Norton
4. Cameron McGeehan
One of few players who had a largely injury-free season. Missed a couple of weeks in January but racked up 43 appearances in all competitions and will want more of the same next season with a similar goal output Photo: Pete Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.