The current contract situation of every Cobblers player
Cobblers have the majority of their current squad under contract until at least the summer of 2024 after vice-captain Aaron McGowan became the latest player to commit his long-term future to the club.
By James Heneghan
11 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 11:49am
McGowan, Mitch Pinnock and skipper Jon Guthrie have all recently signed deals that will keep them at Sixfields until 2025. Who else is tied down for the long-term? And which players are due to be out of contract this summer? Here’s a rundown of the current situation…
Page 1 of 5