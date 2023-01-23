News you can trust since 1931
Who is due to be out of contract this summer?

The current contract situation of every Cobblers player

Cobblers have the majority of their current squad under contract until at least the summer of 2024 after vice-captain Aaron McGowan became the latest player to commit his long-term future to the club.

By James Heneghan
11 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 11:49am

McGowan, Mitch Pinnock and skipper Jon Guthrie have all recently signed deals that will keep them at Sixfields until 2025. Who else is tied down for the long-term? And which players are due to be out of contract this summer? Here’s a rundown of the current situation…

1. Lee Burge

Under contract until 2024

Photo: Pete Norton:e

2. Jonny Maxted

Out of contract in the summer

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Tom King

Out of contract in the summer

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Aaron McGowan

Under contract until 2025

Photo: Pete Norton

