The country's leading scorers as Cobblers man leads big names including Manchester City star, Leeds United striker and Peterborough United rival
Sam Hoskins is leading some of the world’s biggest stars at the top of the scoring charts this season.
By James Heneghan
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 11:22 am
The Cobblers forward has seven goals in just five league appearances, including braces against Colchester United, Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra. He has two more than anyone else in the country, with a League Two rival and a Posh striker hot on his heels. Here’s a list of the nation’s top scorers a month into the campaign, topped by one of Cobblers’ own…
