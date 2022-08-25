News you can trust since 1931
Sam Hoskins has scored three braces already this season.

The country's leading scorers as Cobblers man leads big names including Manchester City star, Leeds United striker and Peterborough United rival

Sam Hoskins is leading some of the world’s biggest stars at the top of the scoring charts this season.

By James Heneghan
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 11:22 am

The Cobblers forward has seven goals in just five league appearances, including braces against Colchester United, Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra. He has two more than anyone else in the country, with a League Two rival and a Posh striker hot on his heels. Here’s a list of the nation’s top scorers a month into the campaign, topped by one of Cobblers’ own…

1. Sam Hoskins (Cobblers)

7 goals

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough)

5 goals

Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales

3. Danny Johnson (Walsall)

5 goals

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales

4. Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds United)

4 goals

Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
