There are some big decisions to make this summer

The contract situation of every Cobblers player after League One status is confirmed

By James Heneghan
Published 26th Mar 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 14:59 BST
Manager Kevin Nolan and chairman Kelvin Thomas have some big decisions to make in the coming weeks now that Cobblers’ League One status has been confirmed, with an abundance of first-team players due to be out of contract this summer.

As it stands, just seven players are under contract for next season. Here’s a full rundown of each player’s situation heading into the summer...

Out of contract (option for a further 12 months)

1. Lee Burge

Out of contract (option for a further 12 months) Photo: Pete Norton

Out of contract

2. Nik Tzanev

Out of contract Photo: Pete Norton

Out of contract

3. Tyler Magloire

Out of contract Photo: Pete Norton

Out of contract

4. Aaron McGowan

Out of contract Photo: Pete Norton

