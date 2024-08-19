Cameron McGeehan and Callum Morton signed in the same week.Cameron McGeehan and Callum Morton signed in the same week.
The Cobblers XI made up entirely of summer signings

By James Heneghan
Published 19th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
Cobblers could field a whole team of summer signings following the most recent addition of Brighton loanee Samy Chouchane.

Jon Brady has now signed 11 players this summer – one goalkeeper, two defenders, four midfielders and four forwards. Here’s a potential, if somewhat makeshift, XI made up just of summer signings (with one or two compromises)…

Nik Tzanev (signed from AFC Wimbledon)

1. Goalkeeper

Nik Tzanev (signed from AFC Wimbledon) Photo: Pete Norton

Matt Dibley-Dias (on loan from Fulham)

2. Right-back (ish)

Matt Dibley-Dias (on loan from Fulham) Photo: Pete Norton

Jack Baldwin (signed from Ross County)

3. Centre-back

Jack Baldwin (signed from Ross County) Photo: Pete Norton

Luke Mbete (on loan from Man City)

4. Centre-back

Luke Mbete (on loan from Man City) Photo: Pete Norton

Related topics:CobblersBrightonJon Brady

