Jon Brady has now signed 11 players this summer – one goalkeeper, two defenders, four midfielders and four forwards. Here’s a potential, if somewhat makeshift, XI made up just of summer signings (with one or two compromises)…
1. Goalkeeper
Nik Tzanev (signed from AFC Wimbledon) Photo: Pete Norton
2. Right-back (ish)
Matt Dibley-Dias (on loan from Fulham) Photo: Pete Norton
3. Centre-back
Jack Baldwin (signed from Ross County) Photo: Pete Norton
4. Centre-back
Luke Mbete (on loan from Man City) Photo: Pete Norton
