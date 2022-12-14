2022 will most likely be remembered by Cobblers fans for that last day disappointment at Barrow.

Cobblers were denied automatic promotion following Scunthorpe United’s more than questionable team selection against Bristol Rovers on the last day of last season.

Aside from that it’s been an excellent calendar year for Northampton.

In terms of points picked up Town more than deserve a crack at League One next season.

Whatever the division, it’s not been a great year.

Here’s where Cobblers currently sit in the alternative League Two table based on 2022 points won.

Let us know your thoughts on if Cobblers will go up this season, via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Town news, here.

1. Northampton Town - 79pts 44 22 13 9 65:40 25 79 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Mansfield Town - 79pts 45 23 10 12 69:51 18 79 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

3. Swindon Town - 75pts 46 21 12 13 72:51 21 75 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Leyton Orient - 75pts 44 22 9 13 58:38 20 75 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales