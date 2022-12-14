News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town have won 79 points from 44 games this season.

The best League Two teams in 2022 and where Northampton Town, Salford City, Bradford City, Mansfield Town, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers are in our alternative league table

2022 will most likely be remembered by Cobblers fans for that last day disappointment at Barrow.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

Cobblers were denied automatic promotion following Scunthorpe United’s more than questionable team selection against Bristol Rovers on the last day of last season.

Aside from that it’s been an excellent calendar year for Northampton.

In terms of points picked up Town more than deserve a crack at League One next season.

Whatever the division, it’s not been a great year.

Here’s where Cobblers currently sit in the alternative League Two table based on 2022 points won.

1. Northampton Town - 79pts

44 22 13 9 65:40 25 79

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Mansfield Town - 79pts

45 23 10 12 69:51 18 79

Photo: Chris Holloway

3. Swindon Town - 75pts

46 21 12 13 72:51 21 75

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Leyton Orient - 75pts

44 22 9 13 58:38 20 75

Photo: Pete Norton

