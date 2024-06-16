Liam Bridcutt last played as a defensive midfielder for Blackpool. He has represented the Scotland national team and has played for big clubs including Leeds United, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest.Liam Bridcutt last played as a defensive midfielder for Blackpool. He has represented the Scotland national team and has played for big clubs including Leeds United, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest.
The best free agents with Championship and League One experience who may be of interest to Northampton Town, Rotherham United, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th Jun 2024, 12:28 BST
The transfer window is now fully open and clubs are busy working to revamp their squads for the new campaign.

Right now there are still plenty of good players looking for work again after the expiration of their previous contracts.

Here are just a few players out there right now who may attract interest from League One clubs.

Bridcutt last played for Blackpoo. He has vast experience during spells with Sunderland, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City and Blackpool. He has also represented the Scotland national team.

1. Liam Bridcutt (midfield)

Bridcutt last played for Blackpoo. He has vast experience during spells with Sunderland, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City and Blackpool. He has also represented the Scotland national team.

Experienced defender Matt Penney is a free agent after his departure from Ipswich Town.

2. Matt Penney (defender)

Experienced defender Matt Penney is a free agent after his departure from Ipswich Town.

Dann has been without a contract since leaving Reading. He comes with bags of experience having played Premier League football with Blackburn Rovers. He also played 164 times for Crystal Palace. Dann has also played for Birmingham and Coventry City,

3. Scott Dann (central defender)

Dann has been without a contract since leaving Reading. He comes with bags of experience having played Premier League football with Blackburn Rovers. He also played 164 times for Crystal Palace. Dann has also played for Birmingham and Coventry City,

Gary Madine was released by Blackpool at the end of last season. Previous clubs include Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City.

4. Gary Madine (striker)

Gary Madine was released by Blackpool at the end of last season. Previous clubs include Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City.

Related topics:League OneBolton WanderersBarnsleyRotherham UnitedCobblers