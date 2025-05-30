'The best four years I've had' - Mitch Pinnock posts emotional farewell message after leaving Cobblers

Mitch Pinnock

Mitch Pinnock has posted an ‘emotional goodbye’ after choosing to end his four-year stay at Northampton.

The 30-year-old will no longer be walking out at Sixfields – at least as a home player – after rejecting a new contract this week. He played 200 games and was a star of Jon Brady’s promotion-winning side. He was also named Player of the Season at the end of 2024/25.

Posting on Instagram, Pinnock wrote: “Unfortunately, my time at Northampton Town has come to an end. I just want to say a massive thank you to Kelvin and everyone at the club, you won't find better people anywhere. Ads especially, I'll miss you mate.

“To my team-mates, these past four years have been the best I've ever had in a dressing room. So many great characters and genuinely good lads... some older than others (sorry Skip!).

“To the fans, thank you for making my time here truly special. Your support, week in and week out, is unmatched and something I'll never forget.

“This is an emotional goodbye. Northampton will always hold a special place in my heart, so many great memories to take from our games at Sixfields cheered on by the mighty Shoe Army and of course it's where my daughter was born.

“Wishing you all the very best for the future. I'll be keeping an eye out for you.

“The Postman is officially on strike in the NN5 postcode.”