The best and worst value season tickets around League Two - and where Mansfield Town, Northampton Town, Doncaster Rovers, Swindon Town, Bradford City and Salford City rank

The price of football is always a hotly debated issue.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 11th July 2022, 11:19 am

While Premier League sides can offset ticket prices by huge TV revenues, League Two sides are not quite as lucky.

Ticket sales form the biggest part of club’s income stream with a difficult balance needed to be struck between offering value and getting in as much revenue as possible.

But which clubs are charging the most, and who has the best value season tickets in the league?

We have looked at the most expensive adult season-ticket on sale by each club to bring you all the answers.

1. AFC Wimbledon

£550

2. Gillingham

£480

3. Colchester United

£465

4. Tranmere Rovers

£459

