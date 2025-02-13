Crawley Town's loyal fans have given great support to their side in the oingoing fight against relegation.placeholder image
The best and worst supported teams around League One as 3.45m fans flock to games this season, including Northampton Town, Exeter City, Bolton Wanderers, Bristol Rovers and more

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th Feb 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 12:21 BST
Northampton’s loyal fans have been backing their side all the way this season.

There’s work still to be done on the pitch, though wins over Huddersfield and Mansfield has eased the relegation fears.

But, however the rest of the season goes, Cobblers will need the club’s brilliant fans to be there every step of the way.

Around the league 3.455m have watched games this season as we enter the business stage of the season.

So how do the total crowds at Cobblers compare to teams around them? Here we take a look at the crowds for every League One side, running from highest to lowest. (Figures are the external website www,transfermarkt.co.uk and are correct as of Feb 13)

353,851

1. Birmingham City

353,851 Photo: Getty Images

318,276

2. Bolton Wanderers

318,276 Photo: Tom Dulat

232,754

3. Charlton Athletic

232,754 Photo: Getty Images

280,009

4. Huddersfield Town

280,009 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
