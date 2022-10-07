Despite the set-back at Walsall in midweek, Cobblers have shown what they are about this season away from home.

Northampton have already won three times on the road this season, including a fine win at Swindon and are the league’s top away scorers.

But how does their away form compare to the rest of the league? Which teams are racking up the points and who are the only team in the league yet to get a point from an away game.

1. Leyton Orient - 13 points 5 4 1 0 8:2

2. Grimsby Town - 13 points 6 4 1 1 7:4 3 13

3. Northampton Town - 11 points 6 3 2 1 10:7 3 11

4. Salford City - 10 points 5 3 1 1 7:5 2 10