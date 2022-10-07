News you can trust since 1931
Northampton have averaged 1.83 points per away game this season.

The best and worst road teams in League Two and where Northampton Town, Stevenage, Barrow, Newport County, Salford City and Walsall sit in an away games only table

Picking points up on the road can certainly be a tough ask, even for some of the better teams in the league.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 7th October 2022, 6:38 am

Despite the set-back at Walsall in midweek, Cobblers have shown what they are about this season away from home.

Northampton have already won three times on the road this season, including a fine win at Swindon and are the league’s top away scorers.

But how does their away form compare to the rest of the league? Which teams are racking up the points and who are the only team in the league yet to get a point from an away game.

1. Leyton Orient - 13 points

5 4 1 0 8:2

Photo: Getty Images

2. Grimsby Town - 13 points

6 4 1 1 7:4 3 13

Photo: Michael Regan

3. Northampton Town - 11 points

6 3 2 1 10:7 3 11

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Salford City - 10 points

5 3 1 1 7:5 2 10

Photo: Lewis Storey

