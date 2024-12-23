Peterborough United have average crowds of just over 9,000 this season.Peterborough United have average crowds of just over 9,000 this season.
Peterborough United have average crowds of just over 9,000 this season.

The average crowds of every League One side this season, including Northampton Town, Bolton Wanderers, Wycombe Wanderers, Reading and Blackpool

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 14:27 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 14:29 GMT
It’s been a tough season so far for Cobblers fans.

They’ve seen Town struggle with the season developing into a relegation fight and games to forget such as the drubbing to Charlton Athletic.

But, despite the strugglers, the fans continue to watch games in good numbers and support their side in the fight to stay in League One, with an average crowd of 6,487.

Here we take a look at the average crowds for every League One side, running from highest to lowest. (Figures are supplied by the footballwebpages.co.uk website and are correct as of Dec 23)

You can get more Cobblers news, here.

26,629

1. Birmingham City

26,629 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
21,629

2. Bolton Wanderers

21,629 Photo: Tom Dulat

Photo Sales
18,207

3. Huddersfield Town

18,207 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
15,269

4. Charlton Athletic

15,269 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBolton WanderersWycombe WanderersCobblersReadingBlackpoolCharlton Athletic
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice