The average attendance of EVERY League One side from last season and how Northampton Town compares to Birmingham City, Wrexham Huddersfield Town, Burton Albion and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Jul 2024, 07:11 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 07:20 BST
Cobblers can look forward to some great games this season against the big clubs of League One.

Games against the likes of Birmingham City, Peterborough United and Huddersfield Town are sure to bring plenty more sell-out crowds to Sixfields.

More than 5.3m fans watched League One football last season, while Cobblers welcomed an average of nearly 8,000 fans to home League One games last season.

But how do those crowds compare with the likes of Stockport County, Exeter City, Lincoln City, and the rest of League One?

Here we look at the alternative League One table, based on crowd averages.

The figures come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

You can get more Cobblers news, here.

21,180

1. Birmingham City

21,180Photo: Cameron Smith

21,022

2. Bolton Wanderers

21,022Photo: Getty Images

19,418

3. Huddersfield Town

19,418Photo: Ashley Allen

13,481

4. Charlton Athletic

13,481Photo: Pete Norton

