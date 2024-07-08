Games against the likes of Birmingham City, Peterborough United and Huddersfield Town are sure to bring plenty more sell-out crowds to Sixfields.

More than 5.3m fans watched League One football last season, while Cobblers welcomed an average of nearly 8,000 fans to home League One games last season.

But how do those crowds compare with the likes of Stockport County, Exeter City, Lincoln City, and the rest of League One?

Here we look at the alternative League One table, based on crowd averages.

The figures come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.