The 20 best pictures from the Nene derby as Cobblers thrash rivals Peterborough in their own backyard

Many fans would have travelled more in hope than expectation given patchy recent results, not to mention Town’s poor record at London Road, but it’s often said that form goes out of the window in a derby and that was certainly the case on this memorable occasion.
Sam Hoskins curled in a delightful opener to get things going before his penalty, which came soon after Tayo Edun's red card, had the Shoe Army dreaming of a first win at London Road since 2006, and those dreams became reality as Dara Costelloe tapped in a third with four minutes of the first half still to play, before Tom Eaves rubbed the salt into Posh's painful wounds by heading in Mitch Pinnock’s late free-kick.
Here are some of the best pictures from London Road...
