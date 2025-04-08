Mitch Pinnock and Terry Taylor celebrate after Town's fourth goalMitch Pinnock and Terry Taylor celebrate after Town's fourth goal
The 20 best pictures from the Nene derby as Cobblers thrash rivals Peterborough in their own backyard

By James Heneghan
Published 8th Apr 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 11:44 BST
Over 1,600 ‘incredible’ Cobblers fans made the short trip to Cambridgeshire on Saturday but not even the most optimistic of those could have dared dream for such a magical afternoon in the London Road sunshine.

Many fans would have travelled more in hope than expectation given patchy recent results, not to mention Town’s poor record at London Road, but it’s often said that form goes out of the window in a derby and that was certainly the case on this memorable occasion.

Sam Hoskins curled in a delightful opener to get things going before his penalty, which came soon after Tayo Edun's red card, had the Shoe Army dreaming of a first win at London Road since 2006, and those dreams became reality as Dara Costelloe tapped in a third with four minutes of the first half still to play, before Tom Eaves rubbed the salt into Posh's painful wounds by heading in Mitch Pinnock’s late free-kick.

Here are some of the best pictures from London Road...

Kevin Nolan turns to celebrate towards the Cobblers fans after Sam Hoskins made it 2-0 from the penalty spot

1. Town make it two!

Kevin Nolan turns to celebrate towards the Cobblers fans after Sam Hoskins made it 2-0 from the penalty spot Photo: Pete Norton

Hoskins knows what this fixture means having been at the club for nearly a decade

2. Sam Hoskins

Hoskins knows what this fixture means having been at the club for nearly a decade Photo: Pete Norton

Over 1,600 of the Shoe Army witnessed Saturday's spectacular win

3. 'Incredible' support

Over 1,600 of the Shoe Army witnessed Saturday's spectacular win Photo: Pete Norton

Sam Hoskins wheels away after giving Cobblers the lead

4. Breakthrough

Sam Hoskins wheels away after giving Cobblers the lead Photo: Pete Norton

