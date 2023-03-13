Cobblers could be missing as many as 10 first-team players for Tuesday’s game against Mansfield Town, while another one or two are still building up their match fitness following a long time out.
Jack Sowerby and Josh Eppiah were the latest to join an already packed treatment room with knocks against Hartlepool United on Saturday. Meanwhile, Kieron Bowie and Ryan Haynes have only just returned from several weeks out and Aaron McGowan is suspended. Here’s a complete round-up of the injury situation at Sixfields…
1. Jack Sowerby
Forced off with an eye problem after being caught in the face by a flailing arm against Hartlepool. Brady said both Sowerby and Eppiah are being 'assessed' on Monday.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Josh Eppiah
Took a knock to the knee in the first-half on Saturday and was taken off at the break. Again will need to be examined to determine the extent of the damage.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Kieron Bowie
Able to play 20 minutes after two months out on Saturday but Brady will take no risks despite his lively cameo. "He was a focal point up front for us and he showed a lot of pace and power and the desire to make a difference," said Brady. "But Kieron has been out for seven weeks so we need to see the bigger picture and we’ll drip-feed him in. It’s not a difficult decision, it’s doing what’s best for the player and we will make that judgement."
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Ryan Haynes
Had been out since November but returned to play 20 minutes against Crawley and lasted an hour at Hartlepool. "Haynesy needed a little bit of help because we knew he definitely wouldn't get through 90 minutes and we had to protect him ahead of Tuesday," said Brady. "He was feeling a bit tight in his calf but he hasn't played in three months so we got a good 60 out of him."
Photo: Pete Norton