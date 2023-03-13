3 . Kieron Bowie

Able to play 20 minutes after two months out on Saturday but Brady will take no risks despite his lively cameo. "He was a focal point up front for us and he showed a lot of pace and power and the desire to make a difference," said Brady. "But Kieron has been out for seven weeks so we need to see the bigger picture and we’ll drip-feed him in. It’s not a difficult decision, it’s doing what’s best for the player and we will make that judgement."

Photo: Pete Norton