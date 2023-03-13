News you can trust since 1931
The 10 players Cobblers could be without for visit of Mansfield Town

Cobblers could be missing as many as 10 first-team players for Tuesday’s game against Mansfield Town, while another one or two are still building up their match fitness following a long time out.

By James Heneghan
7 minutes ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 5:13pm

Jack Sowerby and Josh Eppiah were the latest to join an already packed treatment room with knocks against Hartlepool United on Saturday. Meanwhile, Kieron Bowie and Ryan Haynes have only just returned from several weeks out and Aaron McGowan is suspended. Here’s a complete round-up of the injury situation at Sixfields…

Forced off with an eye problem after being caught in the face by a flailing arm against Hartlepool. Brady said both Sowerby and Eppiah are being 'assessed' on Monday.

1. Jack Sowerby

Photo: Pete Norton

Took a knock to the knee in the first-half on Saturday and was taken off at the break. Again will need to be examined to determine the extent of the damage.

2. Josh Eppiah

Photo: Pete Norton

Able to play 20 minutes after two months out on Saturday but Brady will take no risks despite his lively cameo. "He was a focal point up front for us and he showed a lot of pace and power and the desire to make a difference," said Brady. "But Kieron has been out for seven weeks so we need to see the bigger picture and we’ll drip-feed him in. It’s not a difficult decision, it’s doing what’s best for the player and we will make that judgement."

3. Kieron Bowie

Photo: Pete Norton

Had been out since November but returned to play 20 minutes against Crawley and lasted an hour at Hartlepool. "Haynesy needed a little bit of help because we knew he definitely wouldn't get through 90 minutes and we had to protect him ahead of Tuesday," said Brady. "He was feeling a bit tight in his calf but he hasn't played in three months so we got a good 60 out of him."

4. Ryan Haynes

Photo: Pete Norton

CobblersMansfield TownSixfieldsKieron BowieHartlepool United