'That wasn't us' - Nolan left disappointed as Cobblers slump to defeat at Wycombe

Dean Campbell gets a pass away for the Cobblers at Wycombe (Picture: Pete Norton)

Kevin Nolan admitted what his team produced on Saturday 'wasn't a Northampton Town performance' as the Cobblers slumped to a disappointing 2-0 Sky Bet League One defeat at Wycombe Wanderers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A goal in each half from Dan Harvie and Georgre Abbott condemned Town to defeat in Buckinghamshire, with new Chairboys boss Michael Duff able to celebrate a win in his first game in charge of the Chairboys.

The Cobblers had gone into the game full of confidence after a run of three straight wins without conceding a goal, but they were off the pace from the start and were well beaten as Wycombe, who sacked head coach Mike Dodds on Thursday, claimed only a second win of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was disappointing, because that has not been us for a long time," said Nolan.

"Competing wise, there were too many spaces and we sat off them a bit, and our decision making wasn't great in the moments we had time to get the ball down and play, and that has been spot on for the past three or four games.

"It is disappointing, but I can't take away from what the lads have been doing, and what we have to do now is put this to bed and look forward to Tuesday now (the Cobblers play Chelsea U21s in the Vertu Trophy), and put the wrongs from today right then.

"I am looking for an immediate reaction, because I didn't think we laid a glove on Wycombe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew there was going to be a new manager bounce, and with them being at home it was a good thing for them, but the manner in which was conceded the goals was really poor as well.

"It wasn't us today, it wasn't us and it wasn't a Northampton Town performance that we hae been seeing over the past few weeks."

After a lacklustre first half, the Cobblers briely came to life at the start of the second, but it was short-lived, and Nolan added: "We have come out, we have put the ball in behind, we have good runners and everything else, then all of a sudden we stop doing it again.

"Again our decision making was off and that didn't allow us to sustain any pressure, and that allowed them to hit us on the counter which they did a few times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We put in some fantastic blocks again, and put our bodies on the line, so I don't think it was for the lack want of trying, it was just really one of those days when there were too many of us off it.

"It tells, and you can't have that many off on one day."