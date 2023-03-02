'That was really bad' - Brady makes admission after 'disappointing' Harrogate draw

​Not for the first time in recent weeks, Jon Brady was heavily critical of Cobblers’ game management after they let the lead slip during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Harrogate Town.

Northampton were poor in North Yorkshire but still managed to get their noses in front through Mitch Pinnock’s deflected strike four minutes after half-time. However, less than a minute later, the ball was in the back of their own net as Luke Armstrong immediately brought the hosts level. ​

"That was really bad from us,” lamented Brady. “It wasn't good enough in that moment and the way we defended it was really poor.

Jon Brady

"To get the lead and then concede within 60 seconds, that's very disappointing and it's not something that usually happens to us."

And once Cobblers were pegged back by their relegation-threatened hosts, they never really looked like scoring a winner. Despite Brady throwing on attacking subs and his side having most of the ball, the closest either side came to winning it was though Anthony O’Connor’s close-range header.

Brady added: "It feels like two points dropped but a win is not given to you. You have to work hard to get it and you have to earn the right to get it.

"Did we do enough to win that game? I don't feel we did. Maybe in terms of territory but in terms of efforts on targets and the brightness of our play, no, definitely not.

“We pushed and pushed and we tried our best with the subs to freshen it up but we couldn’t break them down.”

With second-bottom Crawley visiting on Saturday, Cobblers would have been eying three wins this week.

"It's obviously disappointing because we came here to try and win but it hasn't happened,” Brady added.

“Four points from two away games is still a good return but, realistically, we were pushing for the win and we haven't got it.

"The players are disappointed, I'm disappointed, but we have to pick ourselves up and go again on Saturday.