That's entertainment! Cobblers win EFL match day award

Chairman Kelvin Thomas has spoken of his pride after the Cobblers claimed the EFL Inside Stadium Entertainment award.

The award places Town as the top club out of all 72 EFL clubs for the entertainment offered to families attending matches.

The Cobblers have won the EFL Inside Stadium Entertainment award

EFL representatives made two mystery shop visits the to club during the season, and the shoppers were clearlyimpressed by the family activitiy area, the fans' village, the pre and post-match entertainment on offer, as well as 'a strong sense of local community' at the PTS Academy Stadium.

"This is further recognition of the excellent matchday experience we offer families and we are delighted to be named the best in the entire EFL in this category," said Thomas.

"Having won the EFL Family Excellence Award for the sixth season in a row, and having been named 16th out of the 72 clubs for our overall family matchday experience, this is further endorsement of the work we do to attract families to matches at the PTS Academy Stadium.

"A big thank you goes out to all the staff and volunteers who work so hard to ensure our reputation as offering one of the very best matchday experiences in the EFL is growing, and that we are seen as an example of best practice by the EFL for other clubs to follow.

"This is another honour for the club and adds to the recognition we have received at various levels, both on and off the pitch in the last few months, and we are very proud of this award."

The EFL explained the reasoning behind the decision to the Cobblers as the best in country.

The report read: "Our assessors were particularly impressed with the execution of an ‘excellent Family Activity Area and the Fans Village’.

"Specific reference was made to the colourful wall paintings, penalty shootouts, basketball hoop, face painting and arts and crafts activity.

"Pre and post-match entertainment was also highlighted as being one of the club’s many key strengths, along with a good atmosphere and strong sense of local community.

"The family had rated the welcome received at the turnstiles as pro-active and engaging and it was clear from the reports that the club make every effort to ensure that the family area is utilised by families only."