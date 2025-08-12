Terry Taylor formed a close relationship with Town's staff

Returning midfielder Terry Taylor is hoping to pick up from where he left off after admitting he ‘didn’t want last season to end’ such was the enjoyment he derived from playing for the Cobblers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old’s loan from Charlton to Northampton back in January proved an inspired move for all parties. After struggling for regular game-time in his first 18 months at The Valley, Taylor quickly established himself as a key man for Kevin Nolan’s Cobblers, playing 19 times in an impressive four-month stint – and now he’s back at Sixfields for more.

"There were a few reasons for choosing to come back,” explained the Scot after he returned on a season-long loan this week. “I think the fans could see how much I loved my time here last season. I didn't want the season to end because I was having such a good time. I was playing football every week and I was enjoying my football and that's always the main aim any player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously the manager is still here as well and I had plenty of talks with him and Colin Calderwood during the summer. We had some good conversations and I just feel this is the right place to get playing again and get back up to speed and kick on.”

For all the talk of money in football, the simple joy of playing every week and having the backing of your manager and the fans can sometimes be overlooked, especially for a player who’s endured a mixed couple of seasons.

"Enjoyment is really important for me,” Taylor added. “There are so many different factors to consider in football and things that people don't see but finding that rhythm and finding a club where you can really excel and push on is so important.

"Knowing that I have the belief of the staff and the fans is massive and there's no denying I had that here last season. I think I can improve even further so I don’t want that momentum to stop. Hopefully we can get going and really kick on in the next few weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst League One rivals Barnsley and Luton were among the clubs rumoured to have enquired for Taylor this summer, Cobblers always had a headstart.

"There were all different conversations going on in the summer and there were lots of factors out of my control,” Taylor continued. “The injury played a part in those conversations as well but when I weighed everything up, I thought this would be the best place and I'm really excited to be back.

"It's a seamless transition coming back in because I know all of the staff and a lot of the players. There are obviously some new faces but I know it'll be a good group and I'm looking forward to meeting all of the new lads this week and cracking on.”