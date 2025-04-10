Terry Taylor's only Cobblers goal so far came against Stockport last month

Terry Taylor has left the door open to potentially returning to the Cobblers in the future after admitting his current loan spell could hardly have gone any better.

Taylor signed a three-year deal with Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2023 after impressing at Burton Albion, but he found his game-time limited under Nathan Jones, managing just six league starts in the first half of the current season. That paved the way for a loan move in January and Cobblers took advantage, swooping in to sign the 23-year-old until the end of the campaign, and neither party has looked back since.

Taylor has played every single minute of all 15 games since arriving at Northampton, and he’s impressed in nearly all of them, prompting many supporters to urge the club to try and sign him permanently.

"It's gone how I wanted," said Taylor. "My aim when I came here was, firstly, to play games and secondly, which we're in the process of doing, was to get the club safe and then kick on.

"You can see the quality we've got in the team and so far it's been a success for me and I've really enjoyed my time here. I just want it to keep going. You don't want the season to tail off regardless of what happens so we're going to keep going and that starts on Saturday. We want to keep the level high and get what we can out of the final five games.”

Asked about the possibility of staying at Sixfields beyond this summer, the midfielder replied: "I think, when you've been at a club where you've really enjoyed yourself, as I have, there's always going to be that question. There's a lot of good people here and it's a very good club, I've not got anything bad to say about my time since I came in, but it's not fully down to me.

"I've kind of got to say that because I still have a contract to Charlton and there's other people involved in those decisions, but I'm sure there will be conversations had in the summer and we'll see what happens from there.”

Taylor’s all-round quality, particularly his ability to dictate and control the tempo of a game, has totally transformed Town’s midfield since January, helped initially by Liam Shaw before his season-ending injury and then young Ben Perry, who gets better by the week.

"It was unfortunate when Liam picked up his injury because he was in a good run of form and we were all gutted for him, but Ben's come in and he's slotted in seamlessly,” Taylor added. “For a lad who's only in his first loan, he's been really impressive. He takes on information and I've tried to help him as much as I can but he's just been a pleasure to play with.

"He's a really honest, humble player and he listens and picks up things quickly. He doesn't need that much guidance. You give him information, or the manager gives him instructions, and he carries it out to a tee, especially on Saturday.

"His energy and the distance he covers in games is vital for us as a team. I can't fault him and I enjoy playing alongside him. He's doing really well at the moment and I'm delighted for him and hopefully he can keep it going.”