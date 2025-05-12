Terry Taylor

Terry Taylor says he met ‘some of the best people’ during his time on loan at Sixfields after returning to parent club Charlton Athletic.

Taylor became a consistent and impressive figure in midfield after joining Cobblers in January, starting all-but one game. He quickly won the admiration of Town supporters and the feeling is clearly mutual. "A great club with some of the best people I’ve come across,” Taylor posted on social media. “The support I've felt from day one was amazing so thank you all for that!”

The 23-year-old, who has a year left on his deal at Charlton, was asked last month about the possibility of returning to Sixfields next season, to which he replied: "I think, when you've been at a club where you've really enjoyed yourself, as I have, there's always going to be that question. There's a lot of good people here and it's a very good club, I've not got anything bad to say about my time since I came in, but it's not fully down to me.

"I've kind of got to say that because I still have a contract to Charlton and there's other people involved in those decisions, but I'm sure there will be conversations had in the summer and we'll see what happens from there.”

Manager Kevin Nolan spoke individually with all of Town's departing loan players but particularly the three who became key contributors in the second half of the season – Ben Perry, Dara Costelloe and Taylor.

“They were fantastic for us and I'm delighted with all three of them," Nolan said. "They played their part and helped us get to where we got to. I've spoken to them individually and thanked them for their efforts. I think all three go back to their parent clubs as better players."

Meanwhile, Luke Mbete posted a ‘thank you’ to Northampton and the club’s fans after he returned to Manchester City at the end of his season-long loan.