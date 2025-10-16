Terry Taylor

Terry Taylor is once again loving life at Northampton as he continues to grow and flourish under the guidance of Kevin Nolan.

A huge hit with supporters in the second half of last season, Taylor returned to Sixfields on loan in the summer and he’s again become a mainstay of the side, starting all of the last eight league games in central midfield alongside Dean Campbell.

"Every time I hear the fans chanting my name I really appreciate it,” said the 24-year-old. “It just feels me with confidence and I’ve not shied away from the fact that I’ve loved it here but I can’t let it get to my head or get too ahead of myself.

"I just need to keep putting in performances and keep repaying the fans for their support, and I have a good really relationship with the manager. I have nothing but praise for him. He brought me here at a time when I wanted and needed consistent game-time and he gave me that chance to show what I can do after a difficult time with injury.

"I owe him a lot of gratitude and hopefully we can keep working well together and build our relationship. I’ve enjoyed it a lot so far and he’s helped me with so many aspects of my game. He’s someone I really enjoy learning from and I hope we can pick up some more good results to repay him.”

Taylor missed the whole pre-season with an injury picked up against Wigan at Sixfields on the final day of last season, but he’s quickly re-discovered his form back in Town’s midfield, albeit aside from a blip against Rotherham on Saturday.

"Anyone that’s had time out knows it can take a few weeks and a bit of time to get up to speed,” he added. “Apart from last Saturday, when I thought I was below-par, I feel I’m up to speed and I’m to full fitness. I feel strong and I feel fit and I think me and Dean (Campbell) have done well in midfield.

"It obviously helps that we know each other so well and that’s allowed us to grow together and hopefully we get stronger and stronger and bring the best out of each other. We’ve set a good foundation as a team but there are definitely improvements to come all over the pitch.”

After a disappointing defeat last time out, Cobblers have an opportunity to put things right at Doncaster this weekend.

"We were as disappointed as anyone because we let ourselves down with the performance and that wasn’t us,” continued Taylor. “The result was a fair reflection and we have spoken this week about how we need to be better all over the pitch.

"Maybe we just got a bit too comfortable and we got ahead of ourselves and went away from what has brought us success, but we’ve discussed it, we’ve gone over the mistakes and we’ll get back to our identity and what’s brought us success.

"We have to respect every team in the division and Doncaster showed how good they can be at the start of the season so we know it’ll be difficult, but our focus is on how we can hurt them and if we can get back to doing what we’re good at, that’ll give us the best chance.”