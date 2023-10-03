Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady allowed himself 10 minutes to celebrate and enjoy Saturday’s win over Exeter City before switching his attention to tonight’s visit of Reading.

Town ended a run of three successive defeats with an impressive 2-0 victory down in Devon, however there’s no time for anyone to rest on their laurels as Reading head to Sixfields this evening.

"We'd love to build on the win over Exeter and we'll try our best to but you can't take game for granted in this league,” said Brady. “It's relentless and it's ruthless and we have to recover well after a long journey and be ready to go again on Tuesday.

"You've got to enjoy your wins at this level but within 10 minutes I'll be coach watching Reading and how they play and what they do and making sure we're absolutely organised and ready to take the game to them. There's no rest!"

Reading have been mired in off-field problems in recent times and Saturday’s match against Burton had to be paused after fans protested against their owners by throwing tennis balls on the pitch.

Brady added: “They were a Premier League club not so long ago but they’re in our league now and we’re looking forward to the game. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we will respect all opposition but we don’t fear anyone.

"I think you can see that from the way we’ve played. The full focus is on us and how we need to play against the opposition. You watch the videos and you see the tennis balls thrown on the pitch but our focus has to be on picking up points and being at our best on the day.