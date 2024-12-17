Ten-man Cobblers dumped out of EFL Trophy by Posh after one-sided contest

Tom Eaves

Ten-man Cobblers were swatted out of the EFL Trophy when easily beaten 3-0 by rivals Peterborough United at London Road on Tuesday.

The first half was all Posh but poor finishing and some good last-ditch defending kept them out, however TJ Eyoma’s red card shortly before half-time gave Town a mountain to climb.

It took United just two minutes of the second half to make their numerical advantage count as Ricky-Jade Jones cleverly flicked home and that was as good as game over, with Ryan de Havilland wasting no time in adding a second before Abraham Odoh wrapped things up.

Ian Sampson selected eight first-team regulars but the captain’s armband went to young defender Josh Tomlinson, who was one of five academy players involved.

Posh were dominant from the outset and Nik Tzanev was twice called into action, making comfortable saves from Odoh and Cian Hayes, before the former struck the post with a curling effort.

Tom Eaves and Sam Hoskins did have half chances but neither troubled Will Blackmore and United continued to apply pressure with Aaron McGowan producing a goal-saving block at the back post and Tzanev clawing away Malik Mothersille’s shot.

Eyoma made excellent last ditch-tackles to deny both Mothersille and Will Randall but the latter would be his last act of the game. With four minutes of the first half left, Eyoma brought down Mothersille as the last defender and was given his marching orders, with appeals for offside falling on deaf ears.

It really should have been 1-0 Posh at the break as Tzanev kept out Mothersille before two United players got in each other’s way when they tried to turn in the rebound.

Sampson shuffled his pack at the break with Mitch Pinnock and teenage defender Kiantay Licorish-Mullings replacing Ben Fox and Harvey Lintott, but Posh were ahead within two minutes of the restart through Jones’ smart close-range finish.

That opened the floodgate and four minutes later De Havilland brilliantly picked out the top corner before Odoh’s deflected effort made it three.

Hector Kyprianou and Randall both hit the woodwork within seconds of one another while Tzanev tipped over Kamara’s header, and further chances came and went for Posh, who racked up 30 shots to Northampton’s three in a totally one-sided contest.

Peterborough: Blackmore, Collins © (Kyprianou 45), De Haviland, Odoh, Nevett, Dornelly (Katongo 54), Fernandez, Mills (Sparkes 67), Hayes (Kamara 66), Randall, Mothersille (Jones 45)

Subs not used: Bilokapic, Rose

Cobblers: Tzanev, Lintott (Licorish-Mullings 45), McGowan (Willis 66), Tomlinson (c), Eyoma, McCarron, Fox (Pinnock 45), Chouchane, Hondermarck, Hoskins (Findlay 72), Eaves (Dobson 81)

Subs not used: Dadge, Wyatt

Referee: James Oldham

