Teenager Tomlinson 'overjoyed' to make Cobblers history

The teenage centre-back was already Northampton’s youngest ever player when he added a second record to his name: the club’s youngest ever goalscorer. Aged 16 and 321 days, Tomlinson headed in Liam Cross’ corner after just eight minutes to beat the previous record held by Jimmy Benton.

"Wow, it means everything to me,” beamed the youngster afterwards. “I have been at this club since I was about eight or nine years old.

"I've progressed through the ranks and I think that was my third start for the first-team. I was the youngest player and now to be the youngest goalscorer... it means a lot.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Josh Tomlinson of Northampton Town celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Papa John's Trophy match between Northampton Town and Arsenal U-21 at Sixfields on October 18, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"I was overjoyed when I scored. I couldn't really think straight to be honest! But luckily it went in and I wheeled away in celebration.”

Tomlinson’s header put the Cobblers 1-0 up against Arsenal Under-21s in their final group stage game of this season’s Papa John’s Trophy. Whilst the talented visitors fought back with three second-half goals, it was still an excellent night for Northampton’s academy, and Tomlinson was the star.

"I had a few family and friends at the ground,” he added. “My mum and stepdad were there and it was nice to share it with them and I'm sure a few people were watching at home as well – I'll make sure they see the goal over the next few days!

"I'm obviously with the youth team training almost every day and we have been together for years now so we are very tight-knit and I think they were just as happy as I was when it went in.

"I shared the moment with them when I came down the tunnel for half-time but the job was only half done and unfortunately we couldn't finish it off, but I was buzzing to get the goal – hopefully there's many more to come!