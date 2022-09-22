Teenager Dyche full of pride as he captains Cobblers

Max Dyche was delighted to wear the captain's armband in the Cobblers' Papa John's Trophy clash with Cambridge United (Picture: Pete Norton)

The teenager followed in his father Sean's footsteps as he wore the armband in the centre of the Town defence, and although he wasn't happy to lose the Papa John's Trophy clash to Cambridge United 2-0, he was ready to look at the positives.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady made 11 changes to the team that beat Rochdale at the weekend, and ended up fielding 12 teenagers across the 90 minutes, with six of them making their first team debuts.

At 19, Dyche was actually one of the more senior players on show, and he admitted: "That was massive, to captain my boyhood club at my age is a lifelong goal of mine if you like.

"It is a really big honour to captain the team I grew up around, and somewhere I have been for so long.

"It was a disappointing result, but I think we can take a lot of positives from the performance.

"It was a really young team, there were loads of changes and loads of debuts, which is a massive thing for the youth at the club and promoting the players coming through the academy.

"It is a great night really, beyond the result, because nobody wants to lose, whether it is 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0.

"So you are always going to be disappointed coming away with a loss, but having played such a young team and played against such experience, they had lads in their team that have played in league one and league two for a long time, it was a tough game for us.