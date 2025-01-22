Taylor's decision to choose Cobblers over League One rivals delights Nolan

Terry Taylor

Terry Taylor’s decision to sign for Cobblers and turn down a host of other League One clubs is one that has delighted manager Kevin Nolan.

The 23-year-old midfielder was a wanted man following Charlton’s decision to make him available for loan this month but Nolan was right at the front of the queue as he looked to bolster his options in the centre of the park.

After a few days of deliberating, Taylor made his mind up over the weekend and will now spend the rest of the season on loan at Sixfields, and Nolan is hoping he can bring his technical quality to Town’s midfield.

"We are really pleased to welcome Terry to the club," said the Town boss. "There has been a lot of interest in him and a lot of clubs have been linked with him, but he has chosen Northampton Town and that's fantastic.

"We think he can come in and help us. He is a very good passer of the ball, he can create things, he can get around the pitch well and he enjoys a tackle and that side of the game too.

"Our thanks are due to the board of directors again for backing us in the transfer market. This is a signing we are delighted to make and a step in the right direction for us."