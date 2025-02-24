Taylor didn't think he had his best game despite man of the match display against Rovers

Terry Taylor embraces goalscorer Dara Costelloe

Cobblers midfielder Terry Taylor did not feel he had his best game against Bristol Rovers on Saturday – despite being named man of the match.

The 23-year-old, who joined Cobblers on loan from Charlton in January, has impressed in his first month at Sixfields and he hit new heights during the 2-1 win over Rovers, selected as Town’s standout performer by many onlookers.

"I actually didn't think it was my best game to be honest but I'll take the recognition and I really appreciate the support,” said Taylor. “The fans were magnificent again.

"I didn't think I played badly and I felt I did the basics quite well but I still think there are things I can brush up on all over the pitch. I've not played my best football since I came here and I'm going to keep trying to improve. I don't want to get too comfortable so I'll keep trying to get better ever week.”

Taylor’s technical quality on the ball was well known before he arrived at Sixfields, but he’s also shown he can get stuck in and win the physical battle in midfield.

"I don't mind that side of it,” he added. “I can give as good as I get. I'll just keep bouncing back up but it's all part of the game in League One. It's physical and you have to stand up to the battle. You need to win that physical challenge before you can impose yourself technically with the ball in the floor so I don't mind it.”

And he’s also enjoying his flourishing partnership with Liam Shaw, adding: "Everyone can see the difference Liam brings to the team with his physicality. He gets around the pitch really well and I enjoy playing with him. That's no disrespect to anyone else in the squad because we have a lot of quality midfielders but it was a big boost to have him back in the team today.”

Rovers took the lead at Sixfields through Scott Sinclair but Dara Costelloe levelled before Nesta Guinness-Walker came off the bench to complete the turnaround as Cobblers maintained a four-point lead over the relegation zone.

"It's a big result for us,” admitted Taylor. “I think it's almost more important because some of the other teams around us also won and if we hadn't have picked up three points, we would have been in a much worse position.

"When they went up a goal just after half-time, it was probably the first time they threatened us all game but the boys didn't panic and we trusted the quality we have and we came back and won the game so we're buzzing. We'll just keep looking up the table and try and kick on.”