Taylor believes full-time boos were harsh on Cobblers

Cobblers defender Ash Taylor felt it was ‘a bit harsh’ for supporters to greet the full-time whistle with boos after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Crawley Town.

Some home fans at the PTS made their disapproval known at the end of a desperately disappointing League Two encounter when they booed the Cobblers off.

Fans obviously get frustrated but I thought the booing was a bit harsh because we didn’t lose the game and we kept a clean sheet.

Town have just a solitary home victory to their name in over three months – a 3-0 win over Carlisle United last month – and Saturday’s draw, though accompanied by a welcome clean sheet, was another frustrating afternoon against a team who started the day two points and one place worse off in the table.

“We had the better chances but on a positive it’s a clean sheet and if you’re not going to win the game, you don’t lose it,” said Taylor afterwards.

“I thought we played quite well. Fans obviously get frustrated but I thought the booing was a bit harsh because we didn’t lose the game and we kept a clean sheet.

“It’s another point on the board. It’s not three but it’s another step in the right direction after the Colchester game so we’ll take the positives and build on it.

“It’s disappointing we didn’t score with the chances we created. We’ve been a threat from set-pieces and it’s something we always look to work on so it’s a little disappointing not to score.”

Fellow defender David Buchanan can understand why fans are frustrated by the lowly league position Town find themselves in this season, but he too felt Saturday’s performance was not worthy of boos.

“I hope that (league position) is what the fans were frustrated about because I think every player has left everything they had out on the pitch on Saturday,” he said. “We just couldn’t get over the line.

“It’s another point and it keeps Crawley below us but I fancied us and not just being bias, I did think we had the best chances in the game, although we probably could have created more.”