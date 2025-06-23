Tariqe Fosu leaves Northampton after rejecting new deal, Kevin Nolan confirms

Tariqe Fosu

Tariqe Fosu will leave Cobblers when his contract expires at the end of this month after Kevin Nolan confirmed no agreement could be reached on a potential new deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst 11 players were released at the end of last season and five others were offered new deals, Fosu fell into neither camp. Instead, the club stated at the time that ‘conversations are ongoing’ with the 29-year-old, who scored four goals in 39 appearances last season.

Those conversations continued into the summer but no agreement has been reached and therefore Fosu will not be returning to Sixfields for the 2025/26 League One season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He refused the contract and we just move on,” confirmed Nolan. “I wish Tariqe the best. He did well for me. I gave him a few home truths but he took them on board and came back and proved he could do it moving forward.

"I look forward to seeing where he goes next and that applies to all of the players who have left the club this summer. I said to each of them at the end of the season that they’ve got my number and please give me a call for advice or anything else. They all played their part in keeping this club in League One and I feel I owe them that and I wish them all the best.

"I only wish good luck to all the lads who have left us but this is football. It’s a tough business and we all move on.”