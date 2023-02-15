TALKING COBBLERS: Supporters discuss Town's current form, Brady's interview and what needs to change

Cobblers supporters have their say on the team’s current struggles after another night of frustration at Sixfields.

Jon Brady’s side were held to their third draw in a row, and second successive 0-0 at home, leading to some boos at full-time. The Town boss hit back at critics in a forthright post-match interview and passionately defended his team and their recent performances.

Town’s young squad is currently riddled by injury and whilst recent performances and results have not been great, they are level on points with third place and remain very much in the promotion picture.

Jon Brady

But are they in danger of slipping away? What needs to change? Is Brady's frustration fair? Here’s how supporters see it...

@TheShoeArmy1897

"I think first half of the season, we found some great rhythm. In team selection and pace of the games. It showed with great individual performances and consistent quality. Since the WC break and constant injuries, I can't pick the XI each week and there’s players struggling now.

"”It’s mostly showing with the attacking players who were oozing confidence, none more than Hoskins. I think to be going through a dip in our season and still sat level with 3rd with a game in hand is very good going and once we settle a team down and find some rhythm, i'd be confident.”

@Ryansummerley

"1. Injurys have absolutely not helped all season. Young squad is great for the long term but means we will sometimes be inconsistent. Some players just haven't hit the level of last season. (Pinnock, McGowan, kolki) all have had good games but not the same level of consistency.

"2. Just a general bad run and multiple players just not fit/playing like we know they can (they are good players!). Clubs have figured us out? They sit back vs us and we struggle to break them down. Lack of rotation/some players bad form but not dropped. Linked with injures?

“3. Constantly chasing formation in my opinion doesn't help with the consistency because players are constantly playing in different roles. We look defensively (good) again but are waiting for it to click upfront like it did end of last season with appere/eppiah/hoskins/pinnock.”

@Bartley_08

"Gone through a difficult period with difficult games, yet still in and around where they need to be. Momentum has halted slightly but in a good position. We just need more bodies that get fit, creating competition for places and hopefully picking up more points.”

@Stevarno83

"We are 4th, not 24th, so that’s a positive! The trouble is where once we were looking at teams ahead of us, we are now looking at the ones behind us. It’s a repeat of last season. The injuries haven’t helped, but we look lost going forward and can’t break teams down.”

@waino57

"I’m still seeing this as a blip and I’m still confident we’ll go up. Key bits for me are that the efforts still there and players are clearly playing for the manager, however Brady needs to stop moaning about fans as much and crack on!!”

@Apviloo

"i think while there is concern amongst the fans, this is football and you go through tough patches and even while we aren’t creating much, we’re still picking up points and games like these last 3 could have easily ended up with no points so you have to look on the brighter side.”

@Decerz_DD

"Just feels like we was in such a good position (still are) and that we can see it slipping away. The brand of football has improved but after last season we just need promotion, anything but imo is a failure. Doesn’t matter about having a nice run in if you can’t take advantage.”

@ntfc2

"Negatives: Too many injuries, Hoskins' purple patch is over and there is no-one stepping up to take his place, poor transfer window, now playing teams that will come to Sixfields for a point.

“Positives: Still right up there, not losing, other teams will beat each other, time to turn it around.”

@JonathanHillyer

"Injuries been a nightmare. We seem too slow and predictable with the ball. In the patches we speed play up we look dangerous. Too much reliance on Hoskins hitting his scoring run again. Personally I would bench Hoskins for a couple of games.”

@KB127

"Getting into auto spots was a surprise to me, Sammy's scoring form even more so, the 2 were linked. Loads of injuries and teams playing just to stop us don't help, but we often don't help ourselves tactically whatever JB says. I still think 7th or 8th is about right for us.”

@briwilliams1977

"Didn't go last night because the Sixfields games are pretty dull affairs. Slow starts in the games and not having enough urgency until we concede don't help. Almost like we have reverted to not wanting to lose rather than try to win.”

@tylerjason_

"Despite me piling in on another subject elsewhere, I’m not *that* worried about it. The idea that all the teams around us are gonna go on great runs over the next 15 matches is fanciful. Rather struggle in February than April.”

@e_c1010

"I think a lot of our draws and losses are to do with the opposition working us out rather than a drastic change in our style. Think about how many counter attack goals we scored earlier on in the season. I’m still confident that things will click and we will get results.”

@Davidntfc

"Can’t stand the constant uneducated shouting of “forward” and “shoot” when the sensible option is to go back or sideways and build. Has to be some end product but the negativity from fans makes it unenjoyable at home games.”

@p75darb

"I noticed JB with head in hands last night when Appere went down. Injuries have been a nightmare all season. Poor run seems to coincide with the absence of Bowie. JB has got to find a way to use the pace of DWP. Had we scored from that early chance last night we'd have won that.”

@Coops_Colin

"If teams are coming to play for a 0-0 at Sixfields, it means they are scared of losing. So to justify this we should get at them! We seem to be playing far too cautiously for fear of losing ourselves and only in the last 10 do we chase the game (and goals) and it’s too late!”

@vuvazela

"Great start but injuries now having an impact. Hoskins is off the boil and players out of position due to injuries. When we do break of late we run out of ideas and confidence to go forward with purpose. Koki has definitely stopped taking players on!”

@tipples12

"We have lost our threat from set pieces, that was so key to us taking the lead in many games last season, which then led to teams having to open up against us. After a bright opening 20 minutes last night, we resorted too many times to long balls which were easily dealt with.”

@Bartley_08

@AndyOverton29

"More than happy that they are playing 'better' football, just need someone who is more creative. Pinnock in my opinion just hasn't hit the heights of last year. I'd be looking to involve Wright Phillips more, he's a positive player on the ball.”

@AdiGray

"Frustrated at the lack of goals but at least we're not losing. Appere works his socks off but needs a partner and unsure on Yengi looked well off it. Pinnock not as consistent as last season so give DWP a start as he has the pace and skill. Need the injuries to subside.”

@sportingdjk