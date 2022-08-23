TALKING COBBLERS: Positives, negatives and individual performances - Town fans encouraged but not blown away by start to the season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers fans are generally encouraged by how their team has started the 2022/23 Sky Bet League Two season while accepting there are areas for improvement if they are to maintain a place near the top end of the table.

Eleven points from five games – three wins and two draws – represents Northampton’s best start to a season since 1990, 32 years ago. They are fourth in the early League Two standings and only two teams in the EFL – Peterborough and Portsmouth – can better their 11 goals, and that attacking flair has excited supporters.

“The team is better to watch this season and have retained the character of not giving in,” writes @Billsy2331. “The squad has improved from last season with more depth and options. I am really positive and feel last season was not meant to be; so we can really enjoy this season.”

Cobblers are fourth after five games of the season.

@AndrewH64751319 tweets: “The Cobblers have played fantastically so far, getting late goals to draw games, instead of letting in late goals. Hoskins has been incredible!”

@camwcb says: “Pretty happy. defence is a little concerning but i’m sure that doesn’t matter so much when you’re the league’s top scorers but we need to see more form hylton and appere. at this point i’m simply enjoying watching more entertaining football games than previous years.”

The Whitlock family add: "We say Sam Hoskins is much improved, Lee (Burge) is fab, looking forward to seeing (Josh) Eppiah on the pitch. Defence need to be not injured. Hurry up @AaronMcGowan_ we need you back!”

@wobblycobbler says: “Very positive start, can’t complain at points tally from 5 games, Hoskins who’m I’ve never really been a fan of looks a different player, early days though but we do play some nice stuff at times!!”

@thornbororobin is also feeling upbeat: “Generally very happy - shape and approach is positive and the group feels like a group already. Defensively concerning but clearly injuries haven't helped. Excellent - Hoskins, McWilliams, Burge. Concerns - Koiki, Hylton. Need more from: Pinnock, Appere. Rest are OK atm”

As is @philntfc: “Been a very positive start overall though I feel theres a lot more to come from this squad. Hoskins, Leonard, Burge and Lintott all good, Pinnock, Koiki, Magliore and Hylton disappointing given we know what they can do. Deffo optimistic, we have a really good squad this year. Shaun McWilliams has been absolutely class!”

And there’s more positivity, albeit with some caveats, from @WelshCobbler: “Lot of ability in the squad, no poor players. +ve are the late goals = fit and up for the fight. -ve = not great defensively at times. Magloire needs to improve on the ball a lot. Linttott impressed me massively. More optimistic now id say, especially with signing Eppiah.”

But whilst all fans see positives, concerns defensively and with some individual performance are also a common theme, highlighted by @naggerpagger: “Pleased with results but performances certainly have room for improvement. Hopefully we see some consistency and continued improvement over the next couple of months. I feel Saturday will be a good test against probably the best side we have played so far.”

@TheShoeArmy1897 adds: “I think it's positive that we're unbeaten despite not quite finding our rhythm. My only concern is we haven't played too many of the top rated teams yet. Defensively still a little shakey and relying on rare moments of quality in attack but best start for 30 years says it al!”

@Ryxxxxn writes: “Concerned with underwhelming performances, but very happy with results. Hoskins looks incredible - saved us twice. Appere has been a handful for defences & Leonard very composed. Disappointed w/ Pinnock and Koiki so far - we how good we know they can be. Magloire looks shaky.”

@Decerz_DD says: “Performances have been okay, and you’d have taken 11 points from 5 games before the season but haven’t really gotten out of first gear and can’t keep relying from coming behind and getting last minute goals. Still want a creative midfielder because Pinnock isn’t the answer. Haven’t played anyone imo that will be up there this season in terms of promotion so still really to be tested, just need to get players back fit and give them time to gel. Overall good but can and hopefully will be better.”

@SirPennies: “Attack seems more potent this season, although feels like we're relying on Hoskins. Defence is very fragile, if not for Burge we would definitely have a lost a couple, so need to tighten up in that area, and maybe get more contributions up front.”

@JakeCave: “Feel like since Leonard has come into the team we've had more control of the ball but something still doesn't feel like it's clicked in the final third although we've been scoring goals. Been disappointed with Koiki, Magloire, Pinnock and Hylton bar the first game of the season.”

In terms of more incomings, @mussen1978 comments: “Points wise very pleased, performances have not been great but when getting points can’t complain. I’d sign another centre backs and additional wide forward. Would love to see pinnock stay wide and Hylton strengths utilized more.”

And @Joshuantfc11 is also hoping for another couple of signings.