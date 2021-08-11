Tactical tweak does the trick for Brady as Cobblers roar back to shock Coventry

Jon Brady.

A tactical tweak from Jon Brady and his coaching staff worked wonders the Cobblers as they roared back from a goal down to beat Coventry City 2-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Coventry's fast start led to Tyler Walker breaking the deadlock and at that point it seemed as if the Championship side would run away with the contest.

But Cobblers switched to 4-2-3-1 and with Kion Etete causing havoc out wide and Scott Pollock impressing through the middle, they completely turned the tide and began to dominate.

After several missed chances before half-time, Etete scored twice in the second-half to deservedly secure a place in round two of the competition.

"It was a really good performance," said Brady. "We started off a bit shaky but we adjusted our shape and thereafter we really grew into the game.

"We made a few more adjustments and between us - me, Marc Richards and Colin Calderwood - we told the boys at half-time that they needed to be a bit braver and there was certain things we needed to do to control the spaces out of possession.

"Once we did that, we stepped onto the game and we looked a real threat, but even in our poorer moments, we had a fair few chances on transition and on the break and we probably should have been more clinical.

"Kion passes it in and their defender blocks it off the line and Rosey hit the post, but overall, it was a strong performance and the real pleasing thing was to go 1-0 down, at a Championship side, and show the spirit and the courage to come back and go and get the win.