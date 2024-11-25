Tactical 'adjustments' have led to significant defensive improvement for Cobblers

Jon Brady

Consistency of selection, some tactical ‘adjustments’ and the performances of the players themselves are the three main reasons behind Cobblers’ significantly improved defensive record in recent weeks, believes manager Jon Brady.

Having conceded 17 goals in their first nine games of the season, including shipping four in back-to-back outings against Bolton and Wrexham, Town have only let in four in the last seven.

They’ve kept four clean sheets during that time, the last of which came on Saturday when they drew 0-0 with Cambridge United as Brady was afforded the rare luxury of being able to name the same back four for consecutive games.

"We came up against two incredibly strong teams in Bolton and Wrexham and we tried to be quite aggressive in those games,” said Brady. “We felt we could have been competitive had we got it right but obviously we conceded the goals we did.

"We looked at a few things and made some tweaks and adjustments but it’s about the players on the pitch implementing it and they are doing it at the moment.

"It’s nice to have some consistency in terms of selection and performances. We weren’t able to have any consistency over the first third of the season and it’s been really difficult but players and staff are finding a way.

"The boys are working very hard and we defend from the front. TJ (Eyoma) and Nesta (Guinness-Walker) have come in and done really well. Nesta made that block where he steps out and reads it brilliantly.

"Of course you want to get your technical players on the ball and moving it but it was very hard in those conditions. We wanted to come out and try and play and there were some passages where we did play through them. We wanted to do that more but we found it tough with the wind and rain.”

At the other end of the pitch, Tyler Roberts has had to play through the middle with so many other strikes out injured.

"That’s another area where we’ve had to find a way,” Brady added. “Tyler is trying to play that role. It’s a bit unfamiliar for him but we need him to do a job for us and his effort and commitment to the cause on Saturday was absolutely fantastic.

"I feel that’s the sharpest I’ve seen him. If it wasn’t for the conditions I think he would have been right on top of the game. His match sharpness is back and hopefully we start to see the best of him from here on in.”