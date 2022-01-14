Table-topping Rovers target Sixfields victory to pull further clear of Cobblers

Rob Edwards.

Forest Green Rovers are aiming to put more ground between themselves and the chasing pack with three points at Sixfields this weekend.

Rovers, who have not lost on the road this season, are currently nine points above second-placed Tranmere Rovers and a further two clear of the Cobblers in third.

Rob Edwards' side are also unbeaten since early October while Northampton go into tomorrow's meeting coming off back-to-back defeats.

"These are the games you want to be involved in," said Rovers assistant Richie Kyle. "Every game in this league tests you but it's always great to play the teams around you.

"We see it as a great opportunity to pull away and we always say how important it is to beat the teams close to you. We're in good form and we're looking forward to it.

"It will be a great challenge and we want to be challenged. We know that if we do our basics right and do the simple things well, our quality will always shine.

"We beat them before but every game is different and it will be a different challenge and a different game this weekend - but there is one thing for sure and that is we will be ready.

"Northampton are a physical team and they have the best set-piece record in the league so that's an obvious threat, and they also have good experience.

"We know what they are about and what threats they bring but it's about us and what we do because if we do what we do well, we are a match for anyone.

"We respect them because that's what they deserve. They have had a little wobble but they're in a good position in the league and they'll come after us."