Table-topping Cobblers Women hit NINE in front of record crowd at Sixfields

Just over 600 were in attendance as Northampton maintained their position atop the East Midlands Premier Division with an emphatic win.

Charlie Cooper was the star of the show with a hat-trick while both Alex Dicks and Rachael St. John Mosse notched twice. There were also goals for Leah Cudone and Abbie Reboul.

Joint-manager Lou Barry said afterwards: “We're always confident that we’re going to win, and we showed what we’re good at today.

“We were brave, intense and too hot to handle. The three points were the most important thing, but to get it with that performance in front of that many people is really pleasing.

“We know what our strengths are and we know what we can do, but it’s one game at a time and this group are really grounded.

“It’s a long season, and it’s something new because we haven’t been able to go from game to game in our two-and-a-half years, but we’re going to enjoy every second of it.”

Cobblers Women next host Chesterfield in a fortnight.

Meanwhile, Town U18s beat Swindon 3-1 in the EFL Youth Alliance Cup second round on Saturday. Rico Duggan, Jack Connor and Tommy Curry were on target.

