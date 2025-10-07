Michael Jacobs

Kamarai Swyer’s wonderful late strike was enough for Cobblers to beat League Two leaders Walsall 1-0 in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A game low on quality and entertainment was lit up in fine fashion with just two minutes to go when Swyer brilliantly picked out the top corner from the edge of the box, securing Northampton’s second win from two games in this season’s competition.

It was also another clean sheet – a seventh in eight across all competitions – as Town stayed top of Southern Group C. They round off the group stage by hosting Shrewsbury at Sixfields next month, where victory would secure their passage through to the knockout phase of the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Nolan made changes but maybe not as many as some would have expected, swapping out six players from Saturday’s draw at Port Vale, with Jordan Willis, who was captain, Michael Jacobs, Jack Vale Joe Wormleighton, Jack Perkins and Kamarai Swyer all coming in.

Whilst Walsall began with good intent and intensity, they could not sustain it and the first half became a sleepy, sluggish affair that was desperately short on action and entertainment.

Cobblers might have had a penalty when Jacobs was dragged down right on the edge of the box, with Dean Campbell’s subsequent free-kick causing a bit of panic before being stabbed wide, while Jamie Jellis glanced a header wide in Walsall’s best moment.

Another Campbell free-kick led to more confusion in the Walsall box but the hosts just about survived and the game remained goalless at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With one eye on the weekend, Nolan rang the changes at half-time as Jordan Thorniley, Cameron McGeehan, Campbell and Vale all came off, replaced by Tyrese Fornah, Terry Taylor, Elliott List and Nesta Guinness-Walker.

Town nearly gifted Walsall a goal at the start of the second half thanks to a poor pass by Conor McCarthy but Ross Fitzsimons saved well with his legs to deny Albert Adomah.

List lasted just seven minutes, forced off with another hamstring issue, and on came Sam Hoskins, who was seeking his 100th Cobblers goal.

The visitors were in the ascendency for much of the second half as Taylor’s first-time strike brought a good save from Sam Hornby, and then Town’s best chance fell to Jacobs with 15 minutes to play. Fornah’s low cross was dummied by Hoskins and Jacobs was unmarked at the back post but he could only curl narrowly wide of the target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just as a penalty shoot-out loomed, the decisive moment of the contest arrived with only two minutes to play. Taylor picked out a nice pass to Swyer on the edge of the box and he did the rest, cutting in from the right and unleashing a superb left-footed effort that flew into the roof of the net.

Walsall almost salvaged a last-gasp draw in perculiar fashion when Adomah’s miscued cross clipped the crossbar but the ball went away to safety and the full-time whistle blew seconds later.

Walsall: Hornby, Farquharson (Straw 45), Comley (Finnigan 45), Clarke, Jellis (Hollman 45), Okeke, Weir (Maher 67), Richards, Browne, Adomah, Matt © (Oben 67)

Subs not used: Kilroy, Makavore

Cobblers: Fitzsimons, McCarthy, Willis ©, Thorniley (Guinness-Walker 45), Wormleighton, Perkins, Campbell (Taylor 45), McGeehan (Fornah 45), Jacobs, Swyer, Vale (List 45) (Hoskins 52)

Subs not used: Avery, Barnett

Referee: Richard Eley

Attendance: 1,907

Cobblers fans: