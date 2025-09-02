Swyer and Avery feature for Cobblers in behind-closed-doors game against Notts County

By James Heneghan
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 16:16 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 16:28 BST
Kamarai Swyer in action for Cobblers against Notts County Under-21s on Tuesdayplaceholder image
Kamarai Swyer played 40 minutes for a young Cobblers side in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Notts County at Moulton College on Tuesday.

The summer signing from West Ham United has not yet played for the senior side after picking up a calf injury early in pre-season, but he returned to training last week and was involved in Tuesday’s under-21 fixture.

He got a good 40 minutes in the tank and will now continue to build up his fitness over the next week with the possibility of being involved when Cobblers host Blackpool a week on Saturday. The team do not have a game this weekend due to international call-ups.

New goalkeeper Theo Avery, who joined Northampton on Tuesday morning having spent most of the summer on trial with the club, also played in Tuesday’s game at Moulton, which ended goalless.

