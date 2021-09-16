Swindon trio to miss Sixfields trip

Anthony Grant.

Swindon Town trio Harry McKirdy, Anthony Grant, and Ricky Aguiar will all be absent for Saturday's trip to Sixfields.

McKirdy missed out against Port Vale last weekend with a thigh problem while Aguiar was absent from squad after picking up an ankle sprain against Arsenal U21 the previous Tuesday.

Robins boss Ben Garner said: “Harry and Ricky are both injured. Harry McKirdy has had a little overload on a quad problem that he's been trying to manage for two or three weeks.

“It hasn't settled down, so we had it looked at this week. It just needs a little bit of rest - he's had a week's rest before Port Vale where he hadn't done anything. Maybe another week – tops – for him.

“Ricky Aguiar had a little sprain on his ankle that he picked up against Arsenal U21 - again, that's days rather than weeks with him. Hopefully, we'll get them back in the squad as quickly as possible.”

Grant is the final member of Town’s squad to definitely miss out this weekend as he completes a 10-day isolation period following his trip to Costa Rica and Mexico with the Jamaican national team.

Garner added: “Anthony has got to quarantine for a period of time, so he'll miss Northampton, but he will be available again after that.

“We didn't want to stand in the player's way, we understand he wants to represent his country, and the pride that him and his family will have in that.

“But it's frustrating in terms of where it was, and the red-list countries involved that mean we're going to effectively miss him for four games in total.