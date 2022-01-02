Sam Hoskins celebrates his first-half equaliser.

Swindon Town 5 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Four goals in 15 crazy second-half minutes condemned Cobblers to defeat at Swindon Town on New Year's Day.

By James Heneghan
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 11:26 am

Goals from Jon Guthrie and Sam Hoskins had Cobblers ahead after 50 minutes before everything went wrong, with Harry McKirdy scoring four times for the ruthless hosts. Here are our player ratings...

1. Liam Roberts

Conceded five times but none were really his fault as Swindon's ruthless finishing left him with little chance. One of those days where seemingly every shot flew into the net... 6

2. Aaron McGowan

Received minimal help from those around him in the first-half and therefore became overloaded at right-back, highlighted by Swindon's opening goal. Not a lot went right for Cobblers' defence throughout... 5

3. Fraser Horsfall

A tough afternoon against McKirdy and Simpson, although he was extremely unlucky to see two well-won tackles ricochet straight back to opposition players for crucial goals that made it 2-2 and then 3-2... 5

4. Jon Guthrie

Seemingly put Cobblers into a strong position with a well-taken goal five minutes into the second-half - his sixth of the season - but everything quickly and immediately unravelled. He wasn't quite at the races for obvious reasons and struggled especially when faced with the impressive Simpson... 5.5

