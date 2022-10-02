News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Mitch Pinnock wheels away in delight after netting the winning goal at Swindon Town on Saturday. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Swindon Town 1 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

The season of late winners and dramatic comebacks continued at Swindon Town on Saturday when Mitch Pinnock’s 88th-minute goal secured a fifth successive league win for the Cobblers.

By James Heneghan
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 9:47 am

After a goalless first-half, the second sparked to life through Jonny Williams on the hour-mark before Ben Fox came off the bench to head in his first Town goal and level seven minutes later. The comeback was completed when Fox turned provider two minutes from time, crossing for Pinnock to win it. Here are our ratings from the County Ground...

1. Lee Burge

He barely touched the ball all afternoon. Faced only one shot on target across the 100+ minutes - Williams' well-taken goal - as those ahead of him, led by Guthrie and Sherring, did an excellent job of limiting his workload... 7

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Harvey Lintott

Competent and diligent again on an afternoon where it was about defence more than attack for Town's full-backs. Kept his wits about him throughout to cut off the supply line on Swindon's left, and whilst the goal did come from that side, he was not at fault... 7

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Sam Sherring

He is growing into his role alongside Guthrie at the back and this was another strong outing. Kept Jephcott quiet and helped curb Swindon to very few clear chances. Played some nice passes into midfield... 7.5

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Jon Guthrie

The blip of Williams' goal aside, he looked in total control as Town's leader at the back. Headed and cleared away numerous balls into the box. It would have been a worthy clean sheet for Town's defence had they not switched off for split-second at a throw-in... 8

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
James HeneghanMitch PinnockCobblersCounty Ground
Next Page
Page 1 of 4