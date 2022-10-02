Swindon Town 1 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

After a goalless first-half, the second sparked to life through Jonny Williams on the hour-mark before Ben Fox came off the bench to head in his first Town goal and level seven minutes later. The comeback was completed when Fox turned provider two minutes from time, crossing for Pinnock to win it. Here are our ratings from the County Ground...
1. Lee Burge
He barely touched the ball all afternoon. Faced only one shot on target across the 100+ minutes - Williams' well-taken goal - as those ahead of him, led by Guthrie and Sherring, did an excellent job of limiting his workload... 7
2. Harvey Lintott
Competent and diligent again on an afternoon where it was about defence more than attack for Town's full-backs. Kept his wits about him throughout to cut off the supply line on Swindon's left, and whilst the goal did come from that side, he was not at fault... 7
3. Sam Sherring
He is growing into his role alongside Guthrie at the back and this was another strong outing. Kept Jephcott quiet and helped curb Swindon to very few clear chances. Played some nice passes into midfield... 7.5
4. Jon Guthrie
The blip of Williams' goal aside, he looked in total control as Town's leader at the back. Headed and cleared away numerous balls into the box. It would have been a worthy clean sheet for Town's defence had they not switched off for split-second at a throw-in... 8
