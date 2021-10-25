Sweet strike at Tranmere felt so good for Etete as Spurs man makes it two in two

Kion Etete.

Young striker Kion Etete was on cloud nine after making it two goals in two games with a sweet strike against Tranmere Rovers at the weekend.

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee followed his first ever league goal last Tuesday with another immediately afterwards, lashing home Mitch Pinnock' s cross seven minutes into the second-half during Saturday's fine win at Prenton Park.

It was a superb finish from the teenager and set the wheels in motion for Cobblers to dominate the second-half and claim all three points.

"It felt pretty good when it flew off my boot," said Etete. "It was similar to the one I had in the home game against Mansfield.

"I struck it perfectly and thankfully this time the ball went into the net.

"I think scoring the other day helped. Getting that first goal is always difficult but as soon as you get it, you get the ball rolling and hopefully they'll keep coming."

Etete could have doubled his tally for the afternoon when slipped in by Aaron McGowan late in the game, but home stopper Ross Doohan denied him.

"I could have had another but to be fair to the goalkeeper he made a good save," Etete continued. "It was a good cross and maybe I could have been a bit more accurate and lifted it over the goalkeeper.

"But at the end of the day we've won the game and that's the most important thing."

Tranmere's defence became the latest to have rings run around them by Etete, with even the vastly experienced Peter Clarke unable to cope.

"He knows what he's doing," Etete added. "He's very clever and he has a lot of experience but we worked on it during the week, just staying off him and not letting him get hold of me and obviously beating him for pace.

"He might have said a thing or two but I didn't really listen!"

Saturday's win capped off a perfect week for both Etete and the team.

"It's been an amazing week for the whole team," he continued. "For the attackers and the defenders and it's been great to have such good support from fans as well.