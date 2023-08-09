Cobblers were swept aside in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening, beaten 3-0 by an impressive Swansea City outfit.
Joel Piroe’s brace and a late thunderbolt from Josh Ginnelly secured Swansea’s safe passage into round two of the competition and left Cobblers to focus on league matters. Here are our player ratings from Wales...
1. Max Thompson
Did well on his senior debut despite conceding three times. A tap-in, a fortunate ricochet and a stunning stoppage-time strike gave him no chance. Only turned 19 last week but didn't look fazed or overawed by the occasion and made saves when needed, his best coming from Abdulai... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Max Dyche
Swansea's quick passing and slick movement was a problem early in both halves and that's when the two key goals arrived. Cullen got away from him to create the first but he was unfortunate with the second. Probably not a bad thing for his development in the long run to come up against players of such quality... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Part of a defence which conceded three goals but that was more to do with Swansea's quality than Town playing particularly poorly. If it wasn't for his interventions at one or two crucial moments, the margin of victory would have been greater... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Manny Monthê
Fortunate to get away with an early mistake when Cooper shot wide after he lost possession. Not many dramas after that although Cullen did find space between him and Sherring to create the second... 6 Photo: Pete Norton