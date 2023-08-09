News you can trust since 1931
Joe Allen attempts to control the ball under pressure from Mitch Pinnock during the Carabao Cup first round match between Swansea City and Northampton Town at Swansea.com Stadium. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Joe Allen attempts to control the ball under pressure from Mitch Pinnock during the Carabao Cup first round match between Swansea City and Northampton Town at Swansea.com Stadium. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Swansea City 3 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers were swept aside in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening, beaten 3-0 by an impressive Swansea City outfit.
By James Heneghan
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:12 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:21 BST

Joel Piroe’s brace and a late thunderbolt from Josh Ginnelly secured Swansea’s safe passage into round two of the competition and left Cobblers to focus on league matters. Here are our player ratings from Wales...

Did well on his senior debut despite conceding three times. A tap-in, a fortunate ricochet and a stunning stoppage-time strike gave him no chance. Only turned 19 last week but didn't look fazed or overawed by the occasion and made saves when needed, his best coming from Abdulai... 7

Did well on his senior debut despite conceding three times. A tap-in, a fortunate ricochet and a stunning stoppage-time strike gave him no chance. Only turned 19 last week but didn't look fazed or overawed by the occasion and made saves when needed, his best coming from Abdulai... 7

Swansea's quick passing and slick movement was a problem early in both halves and that's when the two key goals arrived. Cullen got away from him to create the first but he was unfortunate with the second. Probably not a bad thing for his development in the long run to come up against players of such quality... 6

Swansea's quick passing and slick movement was a problem early in both halves and that's when the two key goals arrived. Cullen got away from him to create the first but he was unfortunate with the second. Probably not a bad thing for his development in the long run to come up against players of such quality... 6

Part of a defence which conceded three goals but that was more to do with Swansea's quality than Town playing particularly poorly. If it wasn't for his interventions at one or two crucial moments, the margin of victory would have been greater... 6.5

Part of a defence which conceded three goals but that was more to do with Swansea's quality than Town playing particularly poorly. If it wasn't for his interventions at one or two crucial moments, the margin of victory would have been greater... 6.5

Fortunate to get away with an early mistake when Cooper shot wide after he lost possession. Not many dramas after that although Cullen did find space between him and Sherring to create the second... 6

Fortunate to get away with an early mistake when Cooper shot wide after he lost possession. Not many dramas after that although Cullen did find space between him and Sherring to create the second... 6

