Swansea City 3 Northampton Town 0: As it happened
Swansea v Cobblers LIVE
Hello! Welcome to our coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup first round tie between Swansea City and Northampton.
We’ll have team news when we get it and updates throughout the evening.
How Cobblers could line-up this evening
Jon Brady has confirmed he’ll make changes for this game. Some players - such as Guthrie and Sowerby - are being managed while others - Bowie, Appere and potentially McWilliams - need minutes. Here’s how they could go tonight 👇
Opposition view
“We will count the bodies we have got and the medical team will feed back to us on whether there are any injuries to report, or any bumps and bruises. We will then get together as a staff and pick the team for Tuesday, but whatever team we do pick it will be one that we think is good enough to go and win the game. We want to win the game. It’s not a case of putting the kids out, we want to get our first win and go through the rounds of the competition.”
Michael Duff, Swansea manager, speaking to the club’s website
Last time out
While Cobblers were narrowly beaten by Stevenage on opening day, Swansea drew 1-1 with Birmingham City in Michael Duff’s first official game as manager. He replaced Southampton-bound Russell Martin in the summer.
Ex-Posh man Siriki Dembele gave Birmingham the lead before Jerry Yates earned Swansea a point.
We’ve arrived in Swansea for tonight’s cup clash. Just seen the Northampton players getting off the team bus. We’re expecting team news in the next 20 minutes...
TEAM NEWS
Debut for Max Thompson in goal tonight. Seven changes from the weekend.
Cobblers XI: Thompson, Sherring, Monthé, Dyche, McGowan ©, Koiki, Leonard, Hondermarck, Pinnock, Bowie, Appéré
Bench includes 18-year-old midfielder Jacob Scott. Few first-teamers are being managed and haven’t travelled.
Strong Swansea XI
That’s a very very strong Swansea team. Michael Duff clearly taking this game seriously. Makes a tough task that much harder for the Cobblers.
Landmark for Leonard
The likes of Tyreece Simpson and Jon Guthrie haven’t travelled tonight. No injury concerns. Just being looked after given the busy schedule coming up. McWilliams still struggling with an Achilles problem.