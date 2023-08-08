News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Swansea City 3 Northampton Town 0: As it happened

Cobblers turn their focus to the Carabao Cup this evening (Tuesday) when they visit Championship side Swansea City in the first round (7.30pm kick-off).
By James Heneghan
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:55 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 21:53 BST

Keep up to date with events in Wales via our live blog here...

Swansea v Cobblers LIVE

Show new updates
13:43 BST

Hello! Welcome to our coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup first round tie between Swansea City and Northampton.

We’ll have team news when we get it and updates throughout the evening.

13:48 BST

How Cobblers could line-up this evening

Jon Brady has confirmed he’ll make changes for this game. Some players - such as Guthrie and Sowerby - are being managed while others - Bowie, Appere and potentially McWilliams - need minutes. Here’s how they could go tonight 👇

13:50 BSTUpdated 13:51 BST

Opposition view

“We will count the bodies we have got and the medical team will feed back to us on whether there are any injuries to report, or any bumps and bruises. We will then get together as a staff and pick the team for Tuesday, but whatever team we do pick it will be one that we think is good enough to go and win the game. We want to win the game. It’s not a case of putting the kids out, we want to get our first win and go through the rounds of the competition.”

Michael Duff, Swansea manager, speaking to the club’s website

13:53 BSTUpdated 13:53 BST

Last time out

While Cobblers were narrowly beaten by Stevenage on opening day, Swansea drew 1-1 with Birmingham City in Michael Duff’s first official game as manager. He replaced Southampton-bound Russell Martin in the summer.

Ex-Posh man Siriki Dembele gave Birmingham the lead before Jerry Yates earned Swansea a point.

18:13 BST

We’ve arrived in Swansea for tonight’s cup clash. Just seen the Northampton players getting off the team bus. We’re expecting team news in the next 20 minutes...

18:29 BST

TEAM NEWS

Debut for Max Thompson in goal tonight. Seven changes from the weekend.

Cobblers XI: Thompson, Sherring, Monthé, Dyche, McGowan ©, Koiki, Leonard, Hondermarck, Pinnock, Bowie, Appéré 

Bench includes 18-year-old midfielder Jacob Scott. Few first-teamers are being managed and haven’t travelled.

18:32 BST

Strong Swansea XI

18:36 BST

That’s a very very strong Swansea team. Michael Duff clearly taking this game seriously. Makes a tough task that much harder for the Cobblers.

18:46 BST

Landmark for Leonard

19:01 BST

The likes of Tyreece Simpson and Jon Guthrie haven’t travelled tonight. No injury concerns. Just being looked after given the busy schedule coming up. McWilliams still struggling with an Achilles problem.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Swansea CityCobblersWales