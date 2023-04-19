Another outstanding show of resilience and resolve saw Cobblers earn their most impressive win of the season against Sutton United on Tuesday.
Town’s debilitating injury issues continued before and during the game, losing both captain Jon Guthrie and midfielder Jack Sowerby, but they refused to buckle. Louis Appéré opened the scoring and after Donovan Wilson levelled, Mitch Pinnock scored a second-half winner. Cobblers remain second and in pole position for promotion with three games to go. Here are our player ratings from Gander Green Lane...
1. Lee Burge
Cobblers came under heavy pressure at times but he was excellently protected by those in front and had few saves to make. Did his job when called upon and relieved the pressure by claiming crosses when needed. He brings a calmness to the back-line which is much-needed in the current situation... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jack Sowerby
He's played through the pain barrier in recent games and it finally caught up with him after 20 minutes against Sutton when forced off with a hamstring issue. Be surprised if he plays again this season given the nature of the injury. Another one who has left it all on the line for the team... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Climbed off the treatment table to put his body on the line and he did so magnificently. The way he marshalled those around him showed leadership and maturity way beyond his years. He was loving it as much as anyone at full-time. Just hope he's come through unscathed... 9 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
4. David Norman
He's improved with every game and this was his most impressive performance so far. Bit unlucky with Sutton's goal, the ball came at him quickly and he couldn't react, but he didn't let that faze him and was terrific thereafter. Looked understandably leggy in the second-half and was replaced late on... 8.5 Photo: Pete Norton