Sutton United 0 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Both sides had their moments during an even game, particularly the Cobblers following Craig Eastmond's red card, but no winner was forthcoming. Here are our player ratings...
1. Liam Roberts
His two terrific saves from Smith and Randall, either side of half-time, ensured Cobblers kept their first clean sheet since November and 11th of the campaign in total. Commanding under the high ball throughout... 8 CHRON STAR MAN
2. Aaron McGowan
Defended superbly one-on-one against his winger, shutting down any threat from Sutton's left. Survived a couple of overloads before pushing forward late on, flashing one teasing ball across the box that only needed a touch... 7.5
3. Fraser Horsfall
Had a good tussle with Sutton's front two of Bugiel and Olaofe and more often than not came out on top. Important and overdue clean sheet following five games without one... 7
4. Jon Guthrie
Good positioning and strong aerially to largely blunt a previously free-scoring Sutton attack. Had one decent chance himself but could only head straight at Bouzanis... 7