Jon Brady believes Cobblers have a ‘bigger mountain to climb’ this season and that just surviving in League One would represent success.

Town defied all pre-season predictions of relegation last season when they finished an impressive 14th, well clear of the bottom four.

However, whilst some will be looking up instead of down as the new campaign gets underway on Saturday, the increasingly competitive nature of League One means another season of consolidation is the aim for Brady.

He said: "If I'm being brutally honest, success would be maintaining our League One status again. That would be huge success and that's what we'll be trying to do.

"Obviously we'll have our own goals and aims but that'll be kept within the group."

Town’s first opponents – Bristol Rovers – are a prime example of the challenge that they face this season.

Rovers are one of a number of clubs who will be aiming high after splashing the cash this summer, signing 12 players in all.

Brady added: "It'll take a bit of time to get to grips with every club and we'll have to see how things evolve but looking at it right now, it does feel like it will be the strongest League One in a long time.

"Financially, there has been a lot of money spent by clubs and the league has really strengthened and the top 10, or even top half, of the division could almost be a second Championship.

"That'll bring challenges in itself and there's probably a bigger mountain to climb this season than last season.

"But if we perform at our best consistently every week, we'll be competitive and we can cause some upsets like we did last season.

"But ultimately our goal is to maintain our status.”

Brady admits that pre-season has not gone entirely to plan, particularly on Saturday when Cobblers were beaten 2-0 by League Two Cheltenham in their final friendly. But having signed so many new players, he believes it will take time to ‘knit’ his new-look squad together.

He added: "Pre-season has been a bit up and down in terms of performances We have had quite a few new players and we had a late start with getting them in.

"It's mainly been about trying to gel them as quickly as we can but that will take time and the biggest thing for us is to start strong and then to keep improving as we go."