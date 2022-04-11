Supporters' Trust deny trying to delay completion of East Stand in response to Cobblers statement

The athletics track at Sixfields

Northampton Town Supporters’ Trust have denied that they intend to delay completion of the East Stand at Sixfields in response to a statement released by the club on Monday morning.

The club’s statement, which can be read here, states that invoking the ACV would ‘categorically’ delay work restarting on the East Stand. The club have already met several times with Buckingham Group Contracting but would pause those discussions if the Trust try and buy the land.

The Trust also remain ‘concerned’ that there is no guarantee the East Stand will even be built once the legal paperwork is signed off despite both the council and the club offering assurances. Cobblers chief executive James Whiting said on Twitter: “I guarantee that on successful completion of these the stand will be completed in line with our plans to complete the stand on a sensible basis for the club. And while those things happen we are getting on with working with Buckinghams.”

However, in reply to the club’s statement, the Supporters’ Trust said: "The Trust notes today’s statement from the football club, and our position remains unchanged.

“Based on the information available, we continue to be concerned that if the deal goes through as per the current Heads of Terms it does not guarantee that the completion of the East Stand must take place prior to disposal and/or development of the vast majority of the land.

"Only the freehold title to the former athletics track area would be able to be re-acquired by WNC if the East Stand had not been completed within five years of the deal being agreed.

"To use a letter from WNC to the Trust which has itself proved to contain several erroneous statements to support accusations of misinformation is itself misleading. Documentation from WNC’s meeting on 8th March clearly states that there remains a risk of the East Stand not being completed. No mention is made by the club of the detailed response the Trust has made to WNC’s letter, which has been published on the Trust’s website.

“To use any decision the Trust makes to exercise its rights in respect of the ACV land as a reason for suspending discussions with Buckingham Group and so seeking to lay the blame for further delay on the Trust would be fatuous. There has been no legitimate reason since June 2018 for not progressing with finishing the stand. As the club points out, it has a long-term lease over the ACV land so there should be no more excuses about delay. The responsibility lies solely with the club’s owners.

“For as long as any doubt remains, the Supporters’ Trust will continue to explore all possible ways to guarantee completion of the East Stand, the use of proceeds from land sales/development for the benefit of the football club, and the retention of the former athletics track for the long-term benefit of the football club and the local community.