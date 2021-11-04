Supporters asked to choose classic kit redesign to celebrate Cobblers' 125th birthday

The choice of all four kits

The kits, which will be made by current suppliers hummel, are all modern takes and redesigns on classic Cobblers kits of the past, from the 60s through to 2010.

Each kit will also boast a special club crest to commemorate the 125 years.

The club have been working with supporters who are members of the 125th anniversary working party group, and after discussions they asked the designers at Hummel to come up with the reworkings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kit one

The kits that are paid homage to include the kit the team wore in their one season in the top flight of English football in 1965/66, which is a claret body with white sleeves, while the socks are distinctive claret and white hoops.

The other options are white shirt with double claret hoop across the chest from the late 1960s as well as the 2010 Carling Cup win against Liverpool at Anfield, the white body with claret pin-stripe and claret sleeves of the 1986/87 titles winners, and the 'Lotto' claret kit from the 1997 Wembley play-off final win over Swansea City, and the

A club statement read: "Northampton Town are asking supporters to vote for their choice for the club's 125th anniversary season home kit.

"The 2022/23 campaign will be the club's 125th season, and working with the supporters who are members of the 125th anniversary working party group, the club have commissioned kit manufacturer hummel to produce designs offering a modern take on four of the club's classic kits.

Kit two

"The four classic kits chosen in conjunction with supporters on the working party group are as follows. Each kit contains the club's special 125th anniversary crest."

As well as they new commemorative home kit, there will also be a new away kit chosen that will have 'a modern twist on a popular away kit from the club's history that provides enough of a colour contrast to the home kit'.

The special chocolate and blue 125th birthday kit that has already been revealed and will be worn at the Tranmere Rovers home game in March, will be the official third kit next season.

So, here is your chance to choose the home kit to mark what will be a very special season in the history of Northampton Town FC.

Kit three

But you will have to be quick as voting closes on Monday (Nov 8).

The options are as follows:

KIT ONE: A modern take on the 1965/66 season home kit, which was the season Northampton Town played in the First Division.

KIT TWO: A predominantly white kit with two claret hoops that was worn between 1967 and 1971 and was used as an away kit in the 2010/11 season. This kit was worn in the League Cup victory over Liverpool at Anfield in September 2010.

Kit four

KIT THREE: A modern version of the 1986/87 home kit, worn by Graham Carr's Division Four title winning side.

KIT FOUR: An updated version of the 1996/97 home kit, worn in the club's play off final victory over Swansea City at Wembley.