Supporter Tom Cliffe officially joins Cobblers board

Sixfields.

Cobblers supporter Tom Cliffe has officially joined the club's Board of Directors.

Tom recorded 73 per cent of 1,253 votes cast by supporters in October and is now a director of the club after receiving approval from the EFL.

His appointment will be for a two year tenure, with an election at the end of the period. In that election, once again, any supporter, including the current incumbent, will be entitled to stand for election.

"As a Cobblers fan all my life I am proud and honoured to be appointed to the Board of Directors," said Tom.

"I would like to thank Dan, who was the other candidate in the election and all of the supporters who voted. I am very aware of the huge responsibility that I have been tasked with, and I will carry out my duties to the very best of my ability.

"This will be a challenging but hugely rewarding role and I will work hard to ensure I represent the views of supporters on the board.

"I have already met with many different supporters over the last weeks and my door is always open for those who wish to contact me to discuss any issues. I will be arranging regular meetings in person and the communication channels will always be open for any supporter who wants to discuss any matters with me.

"This is a really exciting time for the club, both on and off the field and I can't wait to get started now the official clearance has been received."

Chairman Kelvin Thomas added: "By recording the number of votes he did, Tom has been given him a very strong and clear democratic mandate to represent supporters and we are delighted to welcome him to the board.

"Tom is joining the board at an exciting time for the club. We are very hopeful that the East Stand development will be able to move forward following the West Northamptonshire Council cabinet meeting early next month and with matters on the field going well for the first team, academy and Northampton Town Women, there is much to be proud of, that is in addition to the club's extensive community work and education programme.